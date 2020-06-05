Watch the shocking video of policemen thrashing man for not wearing masks

A video of a group of policemen attacking a man for not wearing masks has gone viral on social media. The shocking incident took place in Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

In the video, four to five policemen from the Pratapnagar Police Station can be seen thrashing and manhandling the man identified as Mukesh Kumar.

According to the police, Kumar got into a heated argument with the policemen and tore their uniforms after he was found roaming without wearing a mask.

According to some eyewitnesses, the man was not wearing a mask and got into a bitter fight with the policemen.The man, who has a criminal record, attacked them, tore their uniforms and name tags. A case has been registered against the man in this connection.