80-year-old man found tied to hospital bed over alleged non-payment of bill

An 80-year-old man was allegedly tied to a bed with a rope at a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh after his family was unable to pay the hospital bills.

According to a tweet by ANI, the incident took place in Shajapur district of the state on June 6. Reports inform that the man was tied to the hospital bed over non-payment of hospital bill. As the incident came to light, the District collector sent a team to the hospital to investigate the matter. The official said that police probe is underway. “The report is awaited. Action will be taken accordingly,” the official added.

Reports inform that the man was brought to Shajapur District Hospital due to stomach ailment earlier in the week. The patient was tied to the hospital bed when the family members were unable to pay the hospital bill. In the wake of the tragic incident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday took note of the incident and said strict action will be taken against the culprits. Taking to Twitter, Chouhan said it has come to his notice that a senior citizen in a hospital in Shajapur has been treated with cruelty.