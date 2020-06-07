Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja dead at 39

The actor died following a massive heart attack on Sunday evening. The 39-year-old was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru after complaining of chest pain. He breathed his last in the hospital.

“Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja was talking to his father at 1.10 pm. He was sweating and collapsed. It is around the same time they left the house. At 2.20 pm he reached Apollo Hospital in Jayanagar but had died on the way. The cause of death seems cardiac. But the family has not requested an autopsy. We have handed over the body to the police. They’re yet to leave the hospital premises.”Chiranjeevi Sarja is married to Meghana Raj, a popular actress in Malayalam and Telugu movies.

Chiranjeevi Sarja, the relative of multilingual South Indian star, Arjun Sarja.

He acted in 22 films. His throat swab sample has been sent for testing, added the sources. He had started his career with Vayuputra in 2009. Shivarjuna, which was his last film, had released days before the lockdown was imposed. He had signed for four films that were undershooting.