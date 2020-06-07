Coronavirus : Actor Sonu Sood sends 200 idli vendors back home to Tamil Nadu ; Watch Video

After arranging multiple buses and chartered plans to help the migrants return to their families, Actor Sonu Sood has now sent 200 idli vendors back to their home in Tamil Nadu. The actor, in association with Neeti Goel, arranged buses for the food vendors and they honoured him with aarti.

A video is doing rounds on the internet in which a few women are seen doing aarti of the actor before they load the buses and set for their destination. Sonu is also seen accepting the warm gesture and joining his hands. He also breaks a coconut in front of the buses for good luck and asks them to keep washing their hands and stay safe.

Watch the video here-