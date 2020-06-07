HBD Ekta Kapoor : Here are some unknown facts about the ‘TV Queen’

Ekta Kapoor is an Indian television producer, film producer and director, and the joint managing director and creative head of ‘Balaji Telefilms Limited’, which was founded in 1994. In 2001, Balaji Motion Pictures was launched as a subsidiary company of Balaji Telefilms Limited which is a film production and distribution company. She launched ALT Balaji in April 2017.Kapoor was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2020.

She is considered as one of the most influential personalities in Bollywood. The TV Czarina is celebrating her 45th birthday today.Ekta has been sailing in every boat, be it small screen, OTT platforms and even movies. She has brought some major changes in TV soaps. The producer has created a niche for herself and has a humongous fan following over the type of Entertainment that she produces.

Here are some of the lesser-known facts about Ekta Kapoor:

Ekta is a big believer of astrology and numerology. She is very proud to be extremely spiritual. She has an affinity towards the alphabet ‘K’. She has a lot of projects that started with the alphabet K like, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, ‘Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki’, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’. She had changed the title of her movie ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai Again’ to ‘Once Upon Ay Time In Mumbai Dobaara!’ for numerological reasons.

Ekta started out her journey in the field of filmmaking pretty early. At the tender age of 15, Ekta was already an intern on a film set. After that, there was no looking back for her. Her father Jeetendra helped her out with the money and that is when she decided to produce a film. Today, she is known for producing numerous films simultaneously in different languages and for different audiences.

Ekta was also felicitated as one of the most powerful businesswomen. She was among 50 other ladies all across India.

While Ekta comes across as a very fearless personality. She could give anyone a run for their money. But, she still has a couple of phobias. Her brother Tusshar Kapoor had revealed in one of the interviews that Ekta has a fear of height and darkness.

Ekta is a true animal lover. She is a hardcore dog lover and the producer has adopted some street dogs and made a shelter to take care of them.

She is an absolute mommy’s girl. Ekta is very protective of her mother Shobha Kapoor. The mother-daughter duo has produced quite a few films together as well.

Apart from filmmaking, Ekta is quite inclined towards the fashion business. The gorgeous diva has also launched her own clothing line. Ekta’s fashion line is labelled- ‘EK’.