Heavy Rain in Kerala : IMD issues yellow alert in these districts

IMD has forecast heavy rain in Kerala for the next five days. A yellow alert has been sounded in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki on Sunday and in Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki on Monday.

Those residing in hilly regions and areas with a possibility for landslide have to maintain high alert.The fishermen are also advised to not venture out into the sea as there is a possibility for winds with speeds ranging from 50 km/hr to 60 km/hr