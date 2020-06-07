Reliance Jio announces another BIG offer for it’s prepaid users

Reliance Jio is offering Hotstar+Disney VIP subscription worth Rs 399 for free to its prepaid subscribers on Rs 401 plan and above. The Mukesh Ambani-owned telecom operator is also offering Amazon Prime Video yearly subscription worth Rs 999 for free to its fibre to the home (FTTH) subscribers.

The Reliance Jio’s Hotstar+Disney VIP subscription offer is available for new and existing subscribers. In the one-year complementary subscription, customers would be able to stream content available on the Hotstar+Disney over the top (OTT) platform for free. However, it is not a full subscription and content marked as ‘premium’ shall not be available as a part of the package. Nonetheless, the VIP subscription comes with access to select Bollywood movies, Hollywood movies and shows dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It also features exclusive Hotstar Specials and LIVE sports.

Rs 401 monthly plan recharge

Besides 90GB 4G data, unlimited voice calling benefit and complementary access to Jio apps valid for 28 days, you get one-year Hotstar+Disney VIP subscription for free

Rs 2,599 annual plan

In this yearly recharge, consumers get 740GB data, unlimited voice calling and complementary access to Jio app for 365 days. The Hotstar+Disney VIP subscription offer is valid on this recharge plan.