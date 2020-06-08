DH NEWSEntertainment DHCinema DHCelebrities DHCinemaNEWScelebritiesIndiaEntertainment

Actress Sara Ali Khan,brother Ibrahim’s yoga session goes viral : Watch Here

Jun 8, 2020, 10:50 am IST

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan have turned self-isolation into bonding time and are working out together during the lockdown. On Sunday, the two were joined by their pet pooch Fuffy for a yoga session.

Ibrahim took to Instagram to share a picture of him and Sara doing yoga in front of a large mirror, as their dog cutely perched himself between their mats. “Sunday Yoga,” he captioned the photo, which appears to have been taken by their mother, Amrita Singh.

Fans showered love on the picture, especially on Fuffy. One wrote, “your dog is the star of this.” Another commented, “Fuffy is just chillin.”

