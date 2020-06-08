Coronavirus : Govt launches country’s first indigenous wireless physiological parameters monitoring system

Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region, Dr. Jitendra Singh today said ‘awareness’ and not ‘anxiety’ is the key to fighting COVID-19. Launching COVID BEEP, India’s first indigenous, cost effective, wireless physiological parameters monitoring system for COVID-19 patients, Dr Singh said COVID BEEP is to emerge as an antidote to the original COVID.

COVID BEEP (Continuous Oxygenation & Vital Information Detection Biomed ECIL ESIC Pod) is India’s first indigenous, cost effective, wireless physiological parameters monitoring system for COVID-19 patients, developed by ESIC Medical College Hyderabad in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad and Department Of Atomic Energy. Dr Singh stressed on the importance of prevention and awareness in dealing with this pandemic effectively, now that the process of unlock has started in a phased manner after an effective and timely lockdown for close to two months.

Dr Singh Lauded the efforts of ESIC Medical College Hyderabad, which has come up with yet another innovation in collaboration with eminent institutes like IIT Hyderabad, ECIL, Hyderabad and TIFR, Hyderabad. Dr Singh said that the COVID BEEP is a perfect example of how synergy amongst the reputed institutes of India can offer solutions to most of the challenges faced by the country with minimum cost and thereby make the country Atmanirbhar in true sense.

Dr Singh also said that COVID BEEP would emerge as an effective antidote to the original COVID; the pandemic which the entire world is currently grappling with.

AIR Correspondent reports, the latest version of COVID BEEP has also been incorporated in the ECG monitoring. COVID BEEP will greatly reduce the transmission risk as well as help save resources like PPEs.