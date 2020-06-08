Coronavirus : Jawaharlal Nehru University reports first case of COVID19

A pharmacist working at the Jawaharlal Nehru University’s (JNU) Health Centre has tested positive for COVID-19 confirmed university authorities, making it the first case of coronavirus reported from within the university campus.

JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar confirmed the development to The Indian Express Sunday. Asked if the pharmacist was in home quarantine or hospitalized, Kumar said he was quarantining at home with family members. The pharmacist stays inside the JNU campus.

Kumar, however, did not clarify if his family members had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Dean of Students Sudhir Pratap Singh also issued a circular asking the JNU community to report to a hospital or the health centre if symptoms develop.

“This is for the information of all concerned that one staff member (pharmacist) of JNU health centre has informed on June 6 that he is COVID-19 positive. The District Surveillance Officer of Delhi government has been informed regarding this. Therefore, all students and staff members / their wards who happened to visit Health Center or in touch with any staff of JNU Health Center, may kindly note that if any symptoms of COVID-19 is developed, the concerned person may visit Health Centre or any government hospital when health centre is closed,” said Singh.