Coronavirus :  Pakistani journalist  praises Yogi Adityanath govt’s handling of COVID-19 crisis

Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has earned praise for handling of the novel coronavirus crisis from an unexpected quarter — a senior journalist from Pakistan.

Fahd Hussain, the Editor of Pakistan’s ‘Dawn’ newspaper, tweeted how Uttar Pradesh had strictly enforced the lockdown while Pakistan did not.

Hussain tweeted a graph to compare Covid-19 death toll in Pakistan and Uttar Pradesh to explain how the two handled the crisis and what was its impact.

As per the graph, Pakistan has a population of 208 million and UP 225 million but the neighbouring country had Covid-19 death rate almost seven times higher than that of UP. Fahd also compared Pakistan’s performance with another Indian state Maharashtra.