Coronavirus :  Pakistani journalist  praises Yogi Adityanath govt’s handling of COVID-19 crisis

Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has earned praise for handling of the novel coronavirus crisis from an unexpected quarter — a senior journalist from Pakistan.
Fahd Hussain, the Editor of Pakistan’s ‘Dawn’ newspaper, tweeted how Uttar Pradesh had strictly enforced the lockdown while Pakistan did not.
Hussain tweeted a graph to compare Covid-19 death toll in Pakistan and Uttar Pradesh to explain how the two handled the crisis and what was its impact.
As per the graph, Pakistan has a population of 208 million and UP 225 million but the neighbouring country had Covid-19 death rate almost seven times higher than that of UP. Fahd also compared Pakistan’s performance with another Indian state Maharashtra.
While Indian state of UP has lower mortality rate than Pakistan, Maharashtra has higher rate despite younger population & higher GDP/capita. We must know what UP did right & Maharashtra did wrong to learn right lessons (2/2)#COVID?19 @zfrmrza @DrMusadikMalik @Rashidlangrial
— Fahd Husain (@Fahdhusain) June 7, 2020
