Coronavirus : Popular actress critical after testing positive for Covid-19

Popular television actress Rubina Ashraf, is said to be in a critical state after she tested positive last week for Covid-19. Several Pakistani celebrities industry peers took to Twitter to wish the 60-year-old actress a speedy recovery.

Ashraf is reported to have self-isolated herself after she developed the coronavirus symptoms, according to reports in Express News quoted in The Tribune Express. A source close to her family confirmed that the veteran actress is in a critical condition and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Pakistani celebrities including Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed, Muhammad Ahmad, Sana Javed, Shagufta Ejaz were among others who expressed their concern for Ashraf.

Actor and producer Humayun Saeed tweeted: ‘Please pray for Rubina Ashraf. May Allah grant her good health and quick recovery’. While Mahira Khan retweeting Saeed’s tweet wrote: ‘Inshallah’.