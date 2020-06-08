Coronavirus : Woman held for alleged IS links tests positive for Covid-19

A Kashmiri woman, who was arrested earlier this year for allegedly planning a terror attack in the country during the anti-CAA protests here, has been sent for treatment after the National Investigation Agency informed a court that she tested positive for COVID-19.

Submitting a medical report before the Metropolitan Magistrate, the NIA, while moving an application for judicial remand of Hina Bashir Beigh, her husband Jahanzaib Sami and Abdul Basith till July 4, informed that the woman accused had tested positive for COVID-19 conducted ahead of shifting her to Tihar Jail.

In her one-page order, the judge said the accused, who were produced through video conference, were remanded to judicial custody till July 4.

However, accused Hina Bashir Beigh shall be immediately taken to LNJP hospital for her treatment for COVID-19 and upon completion of her treatment, she shall be remanded to Tihar Jail for the remaining judicial custody till July 4, the order said.

The court also asked the NIA to send her judicial custody remand papers along with the medical report to Tihar Jail superintendent to take immediate steps for custody in the hospital during the course of her treatment.

The three accused, allegedly having links with Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), were arrested by the special cell of Delhi Police in March this year and later sent to judicial custody on March 23.