“Everyone knows reality of borders”: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi takes dig at Amit Shah

Politicising and fearmongering amid the border tensions with China, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while taking a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent comments from his digital rally in Bihar said that everyone knows the “reality” of what is happening at the border. His comments come against Amit Shah’s statements assuring the citizens that India’s defence policy is strong and that the country knows how to protect its borders.

“Everyone knows the reality of what is happening at the border. However, to keep the heart happy, maybe (shayad) this thought his good,” he said while taking a spin on Amit Shah’s name. His offhand remark comes two days after India held lengthy Commander-level talks with China on how to diplomatically solve the border tensions along LAC.