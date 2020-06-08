Former PM HD Deve Gowda to contest Rajya Sabha polls

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda will contest the Rajya Sabha election from Karnataka, scheduled to take place on June 19, and he will file his nominations on Tuesday (June 9), his son and former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy confirmed on Monday (June 8).

According to Kumaraswamy, Deve Gowda decided to enter the fray following the request of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, several other leaders and party legislators, and it was not easy to “persuade” him to file the nomination for the Upper House of Parliament.

“Former PM @H_D_Devegowda has decided to contest the Rajya Sabha elections at the request of party legislators, @INCIndia Sonia Gandhi Ji and several national leaders. He is going to file his nominations tomorrow. Thanks to Sri DeveGowda for agreeing to everyone”s consensus,” Kumaraswamy tweeted.