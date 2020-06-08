Former union minister passed away

Former Union Minister Arjun Charan Sethi passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. He was aged 79.

Arjun Charan Sethi was the Union Minister for Water Resources from 2000 to 2004 in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s ministry.

Odisha: Former Union Minister Arjun Charan Sethi passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, today. He was the Union Minister for Water Resources from 2000 to 2004 — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020

He was elected eight times to the Lok Sabha and twice to Odisha Legislative Assembly. Sethi was a member of the Biju Janata Dal and was elected in 2014 to the Lok Sabha on a BJD ticket. In 2019, he quit the BJD and joined the BJP.