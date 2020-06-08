DH Latest NewsLatest News

Former union minister passed away

Jun 8, 2020, 11:29 pm IST

Former Union Minister Arjun Charan Sethi passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. He was aged 79.

Arjun Charan Sethi was the Union Minister for Water Resources from 2000 to 2004 in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s ministry.

He was elected eight times to the Lok Sabha and twice to Odisha Legislative Assembly. Sethi was a member of the Biju Janata Dal and was elected in 2014 to the Lok Sabha on a BJD ticket. In 2019, he quit the BJD and joined the BJP.

