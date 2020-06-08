New academic year starting date for educational institutions announced

UAE gas announced the starting date of schools for this year academic year. Ministerial Development Council has approved the proposal for this. This was announced by Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education.

The UAE academic year will start as per the calendar already on August 30 while the administrative and teaching staff will begin working on August 23.

“Education remains a top priority and national objective, and therefore our leadership has directed to apply the distance education system under the current circumstances so that our students won’t lose track and miss one single day from their academic year,” said the minister in statements today.