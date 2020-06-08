Petrol, diesel prices increased

The price of Petrol and diesel were increased by 60 paise per litre for the second consecutive day on Monday.

After the revision, petrol will now cost Rs 72.46 per litre as against Rs 71,86 on Sunday, while diesel price has gone up to Rs 70.59 per litre from Rs 69.99, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

Oil companies had raised fuel prices by the same amount on Sunday as well. Petrol and diesel prices were last revised on March 16 .

Though the Centre on May 6 had raised the excise duty on petrol by Rs 10 and on diesel by Rs 13 per litre to recompense for revenue loss due to Covid-19 lockdown, this did not impact the retail sale price.