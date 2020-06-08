Safdar Rahman’s film slammed for insulting Hindus and Lord Hanuman : Watch Video

Netflix has been accused of insulting Hindus and Hinduism after one of the recent movies on the platform mocked Hindu God Hanuman in one of its scenes. The movie ‘Chippa’, writen and directed by one Safdar Rahman, shows a scene where an old man tells a tale about his great-grandmother to a child where she supposedly slapped one ‘Hanuman’ and the ‘Hanuman’ fled away.

The movie supposedly ends with a scene that shows a man kicking the same child while chanting the Hanuman Chalisa. Netizens are outraged over the insult to the Hindu God. They say that it is unacceptable and demanded that be criminal complaint be lodged against the platform and the director for the same.

Hindus have been requesting @netflix to stop insulting Hindus and their deities; but it seems they do it intentionally. Clip from their latest movie 'Chippa' where they are mocking Hanuman and are not even pretending to be subtle. Movie is written and directed by Safdar Rahman. pic.twitter.com/hP7pylPerR — Upword (@upword_) June 7, 2020