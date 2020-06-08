Tripura Congress general secretary joins BJP

Tripura Congress received a double blow on Sunday after the party’s general secretary Sukhomoy Saha joined BJP and a senior leader of the party was also expelled from the party.

Saha was the president of Youth Congress in Tripura and also served as the chairman of the Congress Sevadal in the state.

In the last Assembly polls in the state, Saha had contested from the Khayerpur LAC.Tripura BJP president Manik Saha and other senior members of the party were present when Sukhomoy Saha joined the saffron party.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Hare Krishna Bhowmik informed that the party expelled senior leader Prashanta Bhattacharjee from the party.