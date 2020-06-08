UAE makes important announcement

The date for final examinations for Grade 12 students were announced in UAE. The UAE Education ministry announced that the examination will take place from June 21 to 29. The exams would be held via distance-learning modes and systems .

Students will sit their first exam – the physics paper – on June 21. On June 22 students will take their social studies exam, followed by their Arabic language exam on June 23. Students undertaking the general track will sit down for their chemistry and biology exams on June 24, while students under the advanced track will conduct their chemistry exam on the same day.

On June 25, students will sit for their English language exam. Exam for mathematics paper will be on June 28 and Islamic studies on 29.

Each exam has a duration of 60 minutes, adding that each question within the exam has a set time limit that will appear as a timer next to each question set out. Students must ensure that they answer each question within the set timeframe, before moving on to the next question. Students will not be able to answer a question or amend their answer to a said question once the allotted time is complete.

Students in the general and advanced tracks will undertake their exams between 10:30 am and 11:30 am. In contrast, students in academic and home study will take their exams between 4:30 pm and 5:30 pm.