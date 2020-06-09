2 Defence employees arrested for leaking confidential details with Pakistan

2 employees working in the defence sector were arrested for sharing confidential details with Pakistan. The special branch of Rajasthan Police has arrested two civil defence employees named Vikas Kumar (29) and Chimal Lal (22) on espionage charges.

Both the employees were passing information to the Pakistani intelligence agency, ISI. They work at an Army Ammunition Depot in Sri Ganganagar district. The arrests were made based on the inputs provided by Military Intelligence (MI).

“Both the accused were found sharing confidential information with Pakistan’s intelligence agency. Both were arrested under relevant sections of Official Secrets Act, 1923. Further investigation is on,” said Umesh Mishra, additional director general of police (ADGP), Intelligence.

Police has revealed that Kumar was sharing confidential military information related to ORBAT (Order of Battle; composition and order of a military fighting formation), ammunition (photos, state, quantity, type, arrival, departure), units coming for firing practice , military exercise to MFFR, personality traits of senior army officers in lieu of money. He was receiving money through his brother’s bank account.

Kumar has confessed to have received at least Rs 75,000 in total from his Pakistani handler (in smaller lots) for the information he has shared during this entire period. He used to receive them mostly on bank accounts of his and his brother, Hemant Kumar.