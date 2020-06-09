Anil Kapoor writes a emotional note on daughter Sonam Kapoor’s birthday

National award winning Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has celebrated her 35th birthday on Tuesday. Her fans and Bollywood co-stars has wished the actress a warm birthday wish. Sonam’s father and Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has wrote a touching note on his daughter’s birthday.

“To a daughter like no other, the perfect partner to @anandahuja, a star on screen and an icon with an unimitable style. She’s my confidant, my joy, my pride, the most generous hearted soul I know, (the only person I am shit scared of) & now a bona fide master chef! Happy Birthday, @sonamkapoor! I’m so happy that you’re here with all of us today! ?

?Love You, Always!”, Anil Kapoor wrote on Instagram.