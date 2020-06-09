Belgium’s sex workers granted business with strict conditions

Belgium, as part of its lockdown relaxations allowed window prostitutes to get back to work,but with strict regulations.They will be allowed a day in week to do business,with a face mask which should be worn during the entire session-both by client and the sex worker.

Window prostitution is a form of prostitution that is fairly common in Eastern European nations. The prostitute rents a window plus workspace off a window operator for a certain period of time, often per day or part of a day.The prostitute independently recruits her own clients and also negotiates the price and the services to be provided.

The new ruling will be active from next Monday. Antwerp mayor, Bart De Wever said,’sex work is no longer prohibited’.”the general rule is that everything is allowed again, unless it is explicitly prohibited …”,he said