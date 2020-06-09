Defense minister breaks silence on India-China stand-off

India’s defense minister,Rajnath Singh commented on the current stand-off with China for the first time. Rajnath Singh said that government won’t allow ‘India’s pride to be damaged’. Indian & Chinese troops have been facing off at Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.

China is opposing building of strategic roads near the border by India. After fistfights in Ladakh & Sikkim, both sides massively increased troop deployment.Army Chief, Naravane last week said that the Indian Army timely intervention has stopped the Chinese troops from entering further in to the disputed territory.

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi taunted the NDA government for not disclosing the situation in the border and the sloppy handling of diplomacy towards the hostile Chinese regime.Indian PM Narendra Modi’s grand welcome of Chinese President Xi Jinping on October was alleged to raise his global charisma similar to the personal bonds he fondles with Japanese premiere Shinzo Abe,Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu and the US President Trump.Xi Jinping’s India visit was immediately followed by a series of anti-India trade policies and intrusion by Chinese troops on to Ladakh.