Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down against UAE dirham

In the forex market the domestic currency, Indian rupee has appreciated against US dollar. The Indian rupee appreciated 11 paise to 75.44 against the US dollar .

As per the market experts, the sustained foreign fund inflows, weak dollar and positive opening of Indian share market has supported the Indian rupee.

The rupee opened at 75.53 against the US dollar, then advanced to touch 75.44 against the US dollar, up 11 paise over its previous close. Indian rupee had settled at 75.55 against the US dollar on Monday. The Indian rupee has slipped to 20.58 against UAE Dirham.

The ‘Dollar index’, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.09% to 96.70.