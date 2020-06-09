Fuel price increased for third straight day

The oil companies had increased the price of fuel in the country. This is for the third consecutive day that the price is increased. The price of Petrol was rised by 54 paise a litre and diesel by 58 paise a litre on Tuesday.

Consumer prices of petrol have jumped by Rs 1.74 a litre in Delhi since Sunday and diesel by Rs 1.78 a litre .

Retail prices of petrol and diesel were first raised by 60 paise a litre each on Sunday, followed by similar hikes on Monday. Petrol is now sold in Delhi at Rs 73 a litre and diesel at Rs 71.17 a litre.

The Union government had raised excise duties on petrol and diesel twice – first by Rs 3 a litre each, and later by Rs 10 a litre on petrol and Rs 13 on diesel. A Re 1 per litre hike in excuse duty meant an additional Rs 14,500 crore in revenues for the exchequer.