Mani Ratnam to joins hands with Gautham Menon, Karthick Naren, Arvind Swamy for a web series

It has been reported that veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam will venture in to OTT platform. It has been reported that the director will make a 9-episode series. The web series will be produced by Mani Ratnam for Amazon Prime.

The series will be based on the Navarasas, the 9 emotions. The nine emotions included in Navarasa are Shringara (love/beauty), Hasya (laughter), Karuna (sorrow), Raudra (anger), Veera (heroism/courage), Bhayanaka (terror/fear), Bibhatsya (disgust), Adbutha (surprise/wonder), and Shantha (peace or tranquility). These 9 emotions will be the show’s core theme.

Each episode will be directed by Mani Ratnam, Bejoy Nambiar, Karthick Naren, Gautham Menon and Arvind Swamy.