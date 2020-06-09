New York wants Floyd protestors to get Covid tests

New York city is on the verge of a new dawn -after a two month long testing time ended with an unprecedented uprising against racial injustice and police savagery.City authorities raised the curfew on Sunday,but urged all protesters to undergo Covid-19 tests,as many Covid norms were compromised during the riots against racism.

“Get a test. Get a test,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told people who have been participating in rallies and marches in memory of George Floyd.He said the state would open 15 testing sites dedicated to protesters so they can get results quickly.

“I would act as if you were exposed, and I would tell people you are interacting with, assume I am positive for the virus,” Cuomo added.The call is similar to those made in Seattle, San Francisco and Atlanta following massive demonstrations, with free testing for protesters.

New York has been the epicenter of the US outbreak, with black communities hit especially hard.