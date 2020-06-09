Saudi Arabia makes important announcement

Saudi Arabian authorities has announced that the country will limit numbers at the annual haj pilgrimage. This decision was taken to prevent a further outbreak of coronavirus .

Saudi authorities are now considering allowing “only symbolic numbers” this year, with restrictions including a ban on older pilgrims and additional health checks.With strict procedures, authorities think it may be possible to allow in up to 20% of each country’s regular quota of pilgrims. Some officials are still pushing for a cancellation of the haj, expected to start in late July.

The government media office and a spokesman for the haj and umrah ministry did not respond to these news.

Some 2.5 million pilgrims visit the holiest sites of Islam in Mecca and Medina for the week-long haj. Saudi Arabia asked Muslims in March to put haj plans on hold and suspended umrah until further notice.

In 2019, around 19 million pilgrims attended umrah while haj drew 2.6 million. Official data show haj and year-round umrah pilgrimage earn the kingdom about $12 billion a year.