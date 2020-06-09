Teaser of ‘Penguin’ starring Keerthy Suresh released: Watch it here

The teaser of multi-lingual film ‘Penguin’ starring Malayalam actress Keerthy Suresh has been released. The film will have a direct OTT release. It is the second mainstream film from Tamil cinema after Jyothika’s ‘Ponmagal Vandhal’ to get a similar release.

Amazon Prime had bagged the film’s streaming rights. The film is reportedly will be premiered on June 19. The film will be released simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages.

The film is a thriller story set in the backdrop of a hill station. Keerthy Suresh supposedly plays the role of a toddler’s mother in the film.

‘Penguin’ is written and directed by debutant Eshvar Karthic. It is produced by Karthik Subbaraj’s Stone Bench Films and has music by Santhosh Narayanan.