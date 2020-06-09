UAE Ministry makes important announcement

The UAE Education ministry has announced the date for final examinations for Grade 12 students. The ministry announced that the examination will take place from June 21 to 29. The exams would be held via distance-learning modes and systems .

Students will sit their first exam – the physics paper – on June 21. On June 22 students will take their social studies exam, followed by their Arabic language exam on June 23. Students undertaking the general track will sit down for their chemistry and biology exams on June 24, while students under the advanced track will conduct their chemistry exam on the same day.