“What sort of trend is this becoming?: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on killing of jackal with meat bomb

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has expressed her anger i on the news of killing a jackal using a meat bomb. Anushka Sharma said that the incident is “appalling” and she demanded stricter laws for animal cruelty.

“What sort of trend is this becoming? It is appalling. Cannot stress enough on stricter laws against animal cruelty,” wrote the actress on Instagram Story.

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has arrested 12 gypsies for killing the jackal in a Trichy village by packing explosives in meat, which blew up in its mouth when the animal took a bite.