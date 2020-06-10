3 of 22 Gujarat Congress MLAs slip out of resort,says Report

With the return of resort politics in Gujarat, three of the 22 Congress MLAs, holed up in a resort in Abu Road in Rajasthan, left for their home state early on Tuesday on the pretext of going out to offer prayers at the nearby Ambaji temple.

The three MLAs had been going out to pray in the temple and meet their local contacts and as per the TOI report, men guarding them could not apprehend their move.

After the fiasco, Congress leaders from Sirohi overseeing the Gujarat lawmakers’ stay at Abu Road said that the remaining 19 MLAs might be shifted to a hotel in Jaipur.

The decision to move the MLAs to “safe locations” was taken to stop the BJP from poaching them and it comes after three Gujarat MLAs tendered their resignation.