Chiranjeevi Sarja’s wife Meghana Raj breaks down while hugging her husband for the last time : Watch Video

Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s sudden death has left everyone in shock. The 39-year-old actor, who was admitted to a hospital on Sunday after he complained of chest pain, was a fan favourite and his death has left the entire film industry in shock and social media is filled with condolences, notes of love and fondest memories of the star.

The Sandalwood actor’s last rites were performed on Monday. During Chiranjeevi’s funeral, his wife and actress Meghana Raj was seen beside the late actor and she broke down as she hugged him for the last time.

A glimpse of the funeral of the late actor in a video is going around in which we can see late actor’s wife Meghana Raj sobbing uncontrollably as she hugs and kisses her husband’s body for the last time.