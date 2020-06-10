Coronavirus : Govt deploys central teams in 15 states, UTs

The country on Tuesday witnessed a record addition of nearly 10,000 cases taking the total tally to more than 2.69 lakh-mark as hundreds more tested positive for the virus in several states and union territories. In addition to this, the Delhi government said the national capital itself may see 5.5 lakh cases by July-end at the current rate.

In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus, the Union Health Ministry said central teams have been deployed in 15 states and UTs with districts or municipal bodies witnessing major spurt in cases to assist the local administrations in the containment of the outbreak.

Addressing a press conference earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said India is better positioned in the COVID-19 fight in comparison to many countries but cautioned against any complacency.

“Let us also not forget the ‘social vaccine’ against COVID-19 through strict adherence of norms of physical distancing, hand hygiene and mask/face covers,” he said.