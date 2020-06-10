Coronavirus : MLA dies after testing positive for Covid-19

DMK MLA J Anbazhagan succumbed to COVID-19 in Chennai on Wednesday. The 62-year-old legislator breathed his last at the Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre in the city. He was admitted to the hospital on June 2 after testing positive for coronavirus. The leader passed away on his 62nd birthday.

The Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni MLA’s health condition had seen an improvement but took a turn for worse on Tuesday evening.

According to the hospital, his condition started deteriorating by Monday evening. “Since today evening, there has been a significant deterioration of his condition. His oxygen requirement has gone up once again and his cardiac function is also deteriorating, requiring medicine support for blood pressure. His existing chronic kidney disease is also worsening. His condition currently is described as critical,” said the hospital bulletin, issued at 7.30 pm on Monday.