Coronavirus : Number of recovered cases overtake number of active cases in India

Total number of cases in the country is now at 2,76,583, including 1,33,632 active cases, 135206 have been cured/discharged/migrated and 7745 death, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

