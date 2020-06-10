Coronavirus : People playing cricket at quarantine centre,video goes viral ; Watch Here

Former CM Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to share a clip from a quarantine centre on Wednesday. In the video, several residents of the centre were seen playing cricket to lighten the mood and entertain themselves.
“Have space, will play. Quarantine time pass,” Abdullah wrote in the caption.
The video shows visuals from a quarantine centre where a group of men can be seen playing cricket in the premises. Some people were also seen lying on the beds.
Have space, will play. Quarantine time pass. ? pic.twitter.com/2rYZFUrGVl
— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 10, 2020
