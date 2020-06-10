Covid-19 Updates: 65 cases coronavirus confirmed in Kerala

65 cases of coronavirus has been confirmed in Kerala in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 10 are in Kozhikode, 9 in Thrissur(one died), 7 in Malappuram, six each in Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad, four each in Kollam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Wayanad and Kannur, three each in Pathanamthitta and Kottayam, and one in Alappuzha.

Among the new cases, 34 persons had returned from abroad (UAE-22, Kuwait-4, Oman-3, Nigeria-2, Russia-2, Saudi Arabia-1), 25 persons had returned from other states (Maharashtra-9, Tamil Nadu-9, Delhi-3, Karnataka-1, Arunachal Pradesh-1, Gujarat-1, Uttar Pradesh-1). Five persons developed the disease through contact-two each in Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram and one in Kozhikode.

Meanwhile, 57 coronavirus patients tested negative for the disease on Wednesday. 13 of these patients are in Kannur, 11 in Kasaragod, seven in Alappuzha, six each in Pathanamthitta and Wayanad, four in Kollam, three each in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam, and two each in Kottayam and Ernakulam.As of today, there are 1238 patients under treatment for the viral disease at various hospitals in Kerala