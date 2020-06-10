Covid-19 Updates; Total coronavirus cases in Maharashtra nears 1 lakh

The total number of coronavirus patients in Maharashtra has crossed 94,041. In the last 24 hours Maharashtra reported 3,254 new coronavirus cases. 149 new deaths due to the pandemic has also reported in the state taking the death toll to 3438.

1,879 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the total number of recovered patients to 44,517. There are 46,074 active cases in the state at present. Mumbai is worst hit by the disease with 52,667 coronavirus cases and 1,857 deaths.

“Out of 149 deaths, 97 were reported from Mumbai, 15 from Thane, 10 from Pune, 7 from Aurangabad, 5 each from Jalgaon and Navi Mumbai, three from Ulhasnagar, 2 each from Vasai-Virar and Akola, 1 each from Beed, Amaravati and Gadchiroli,” informed the health ministry.

“Thane division (which includes Mumbai) has reported 70,700 COVID-19 cases so far with 2,338 deaths, followed by 12,570 cases and 578 deaths in Pune division,” he said.