Etihad Airways adds more Indian cities to list of scheduled flights

UAE’s national airline company, Etihad Airways has added more Indian and Pakistan cities to its list of scheduled flights. The Airways is planning to operate flights to 42 destinations from July 1.

At present, the Etihad operating services to is 20 cities. The airline will fly to Amman, Bahrain, Cairo, Kuwait, Muscat and Riyadh in the Middle East and also cater to the Asian cities of Bangkok, Beijing, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Islamabad, Kochi, Lahore, Mumbai and Tokyo from next month.

Across Europe, it will be flying to Istanbul, Manchester, Moscow and Munich from July 1, while Chicago, New York JFK, Toronto, Melbourne will also be on its radar from next month.

Effective June 10, Etihad linked 20 cities in Europe, Asia and Australia via Abu Dhabi. The cities are Jakarta, Karachi, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo to major cities across Europe including Amsterdam, Barcelona, Brussels, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, London Heathrow, Madrid, Milan, Paris Charles de Gaulle, and Zurich.