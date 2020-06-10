Forex Market: Indian rupee remains firm against UAE dirham, US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency, Indian rupee has remained firm against US dollar and UAE dirham. As per market experts, the positive opening of Indian share market, sustained foreign fund inflows has supported the Indian rupee.

The rupee appreciated 12 paise to 75.49 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday tracking gains in Asian currencies and the equity market amid sustained foreign fund inflows.

The Indian rupee opened strong at 75.49 against the US dollar, up 12 paise over its previous close.Indian rupee had settled at 75.61 against the US dollar on Tuesday. Meanwhile the Indian rupee is trading at 20.57 against the UAE dirham.

The ‘Dollar index’, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.01% to 96.31.