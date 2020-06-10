J&K : Two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces

Two terrorists were killed in a gunbattle between the security forces and terrorists at a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday.

The encounter began around 1.30 am when Army Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) began an operation on specific input about presence of militants in the village.

Three terrorists were believed to be trapped inside a house in Sugoo village, according to police.

This is the third encounter in Shopian district since Sunday.

Nine militants have already been killed in two encounters.

More details are awaited.