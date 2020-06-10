Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi’s silence over Ladakh standoff ; See Tweets

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Ladakh standoff. In a tweet shared on Wednesday morning, Rahul alleged that China has taken away India’s territory in Ladakh.

“The Chinese have walked in and taken our territory in Ladakh. Meanwhile. The PM is absolutely silent and has vanished from the scene,” he said on Twitter and tagged a news article claiming that China has taken a hard line during military-level talks and has claimed all of Galwan Valley and parts of Pangong Tso.

The Chinese have walked in and taken our territory in Ladakh. Meanwhile The PM is absolutely silent and has vanished from the scene.https://t.co/Cv06T6aMvU — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 10, 2020

Rahul Gandhi and the Congress have been asking the Modi government to come clean on the border issue and reveal whether China has taken over Indian territory in Ladakh region.