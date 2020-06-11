Actress Rakul Preet Singh goes cycling on Mumbai streets : Watch Video

Amid India slowly unlocking, actress Rakul Preet Singh was seen having a good time. She went out cycling on the streets of Mumbai.

Rakul took to Instagram Stories, where she shared a string of videos of her cycling. In the videos, she is seen wearing a mask and dressed in a black t-shirt.

“This is so much fun. So, I’m out cycling today,” she said in the first clip, which she captioned “First time cycling”.

Rakul said: “Some form of cardio I haven’t done before… for everybody who thinks that I am wearing a mask and not giving myself a breathing space. I am because yesterday there were a lot of comments that I shouldn’t be walking with a mask on. I am not doing anything which increases my heart rate too much.”

The actress, who recently gained a fan following of 14 million on the photo-sharing website, will soon be seen in a cross-border romantic-comedy with actor Arjun Kapoor.