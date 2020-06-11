Coronavirus : India bans export of these medical products

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) had amendments in the export policy and restricted the export of diagnostic kits, laboratory reagents, and diagnostic apparatus.This development comes at a time India is seeing a surge in COVID19 cases.
“In excise of powers conferred by section 3 of the Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act, 1992…the Central Government hereby makes the following amendments in the Schedule 2 of the ITCHS Export Policy related to export of Diagnostic kits, with immediate effect,” the notification said.
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of diagnostic kits, laboratory reagents, and diagnostic apparatus. pic.twitter.com/K8ShAqeBLa
— ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2020
Post Your Comments