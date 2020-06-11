Coronavirus : Is India going under lockdown again from June 15? ; Here’s the truth behind the news

A snippet of a Hindi news channel claiming that the lockdown will be once again in force starting June 15 is being widely circulated on social media platforms. The message reads that the Ministry of Home Affairs has hinted towards enforcement of nationwide lockdown from June 15, including a ban on flights and trains.

However, it was later found out that the picture allegedly belonging to a Hindi news channel was fake and misleading. The Press Information Bureau’s Fact-check arm has officially scotched the rumours of yet another lockdown in the country starting June 15. PIB fact-check’s official Twitter account has declared the picture of a Hindi news channel with the message of the revival of lockdown as fake, thereby putting to rest the growing anxiety among people in connection with another lockdown.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has not announced anything regarding the re-implementation of lockdown in the country. Besides, the photo of the lockdown message that is in circulation on the Internet is morphed. Even the news channel had not carried the report as being illustrated in the morphed image.