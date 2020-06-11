Covid-19 Updates: Kuwait reports 4 coronavirus deaths

4 more people had died in Kuwait due to the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. The Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported this citing the health ministry. The health ministry also confirmed 609 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours in the country.

Now the total cases of coronavirus infection in Kuwait has reached at 34,432 and the death toll has reached at 277.

184 patients receiving intensive care treatment. The ministry reported that 849 more patients have recovered from the disease over the past 24 hours, bringing to 24,137 the total of such recoveries in the country.