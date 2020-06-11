Forex Market: Indian rupee slips against UAE dirham, US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency, Indian rupee has slipped down against the US dollar and UAE dirham. As per market experts, the strengthening US dollar and a weak opening of the domestic share market weighed on Indian rupee.

The rupee slipped by 23 paise to 75.82 against the US dollar in the early hours of trading. The rupee opened weak at 75.81 at the interbank forex market and fell further to 75.82 against the US dollar. It had settled at 75.59 against the US dollar on Wednesday.

Indian rupee is trading at 20.63 against the UAE dirham

The ‘Dollar index’, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.37% to 96.31.